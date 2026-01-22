DLF posts 14 pc rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,203 cr ; sales bookings plunge to Rs 419 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore for December quarter of this fiscal year on higher income and said the company has achieved zero gross debt level.

India's largest real estate firm clocked sales bookings of Rs 419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal, a sharp decline from a record pre-sales of Rs 12,039 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, DLF's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,203.36 crore in October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,058.73 crore a year ago. Total income surged to Rs 2,479.54 crore from Rs 1,737.47 crore a year ago.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 3,146.12 crore from Rs 3,084.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 7,722.22 crore during April-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 5,648.12 crore a year ago.

In the entire 2024-25 fiscal, DLF's net profit stood at Rs 4,366.82 crore on a total income of Rs 8,995.89 crore.

DLF informed that its "new sales booking stood at Rs 419 crore, led by healthy monetisation of our launched inventory (excluding The Dahlias project in Gurugram)." "We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan," the company said.

DLF has given a guidance of achieving sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal.

During 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore mainly on the back of successful launch of its ultra-luxury housing project on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

The company's cumulative net collections for the nine-month period stood at Rs 10,216 crore, reflecting 21 per cent annual growth.

"We delivered strong surplus cash generation of Rs 3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a Zero Gross Debt level. Net cash position stood at Rs 11,660 crore," the company said.

DLF Group is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).

It developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet.

DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segment including current projects under execution in the identified pipeline. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU