DLF pre-sales down 16 pc in Apr-Dec to Rs 16,176 cr

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 16 per cent to Rs 16,176 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal on lesser new homes supply, but the company is confident of meeting the annual pre-sales target.

DLF Ltd, the country's largest real estate company by market capitalisation, sold properties worth Rs 19,187 crore in the year-ago period.

According to an investor’s presentation, DLF's sales bookings fell sharply to Rs 419 crore during the third quarter of this fiscal from a record Rs 12,039 crore in the year-ago period.

Explaining the reasons behind the plunge, DLF said new bookings for its ultra-luxury housing project 'Dahlias' were on hold in the December quarter due to a redesign aimed at enhancing the customer experience.

Starting in the current quarter, the company has begun taking bookings for the Dahlias project.

Despite a decline in sales bookings during the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025-26, DLF said, "We remain confident of achieving our annual guidance and will continue to bring our new product offerings in line with our stated medium-term plan." DLF has given guidance on achieving sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore during this fiscal.

During the 2024-25 financial year, DLF Ltd achieved a record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore mainly on the back of the successful launch of its ultra-luxury housing project 'Dahlias' on Golf Course Road, Gurugram.

In October 2024, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses.

Around 220 apartments have been sold for Rs 15,716 crore in the Dahlias project till December, out of the total estimated revenue potential of Rs 35,000 crore.

On Thursday, DLF reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore for the December quarter of this fiscal year, driven by higher income.

Net profit stood at Rs 1,058.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to Rs 2,479.54 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,737.47 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the first nine months of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to Rs 3,146.12 crore from Rs 3,084.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 7,722.22 crore during the April-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 5,648.12 crore a year ago.

In the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, DLF's net profit stood at Rs 4,366.82 crore on a total income of Rs 8,995.89 crore.

On the operational front, the company's cumulative net collections for the nine-month period stood at Rs 10,216 crore, reflecting 21 per cent annual growth.

"We delivered a strong surplus cash generation of Rs 3,876 crore during the quarter which led to the successful achievement of our stated goal of achieving a Zero Gross Debt level. Net cash position stood at Rs 11,660 crore," the company said on Thursday.

DLF Group is primarily engaged in the business of developing and selling residential properties (the Development Business) and developing and leasing commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business).

It has developed more than 185 real estate projects totalling more than 352 million square feet.

DLF has 280 million square feet of development potential across the residential and commercial segments. It also has an annuity portfolio of over 49 million sq ft. PTI MJH DRR