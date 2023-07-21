DLF Q1 profit rises 12% to Rs 527 crore

New Delhi: Realty major DLF's consolidated net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 527 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 469.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose marginally to Rs 1,521.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 financial year from Rs 1,516.28 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation. It has developed more than 150 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet. The company has 215 square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.