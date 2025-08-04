DLF profit rises 18% in Q1 to Rs 763 cr; sales bookings surge 78% to Rs 11,425 cr

New Delhi: Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal year while the company's sales bookings surged 78 per cent to Rs 11,425 crore on strong housing demand.

The country's biggest real estate developer had posted a net profit of Rs 644.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,980.88 crore in the April-June period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from Rs 1,729.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

"New sales bookings for the first quarter stood at Rs 11,425 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 78 per cent," DLF said.

Sales bookings grew sharply on the back of high sales in its newly launched luxury housing project in Gurugram.

DLF said this reaffirmed sustained demand for high quality developments backed by a strong brand and superior execution capabilities.

"We remain enthused on the strong prospects of the housing demand backed by a resilient economy, growth-oriented policies of the government & central bank, increasing desire for home ownership, and strong preference towards large, credible and branded players," DLF said.

The company said it would seek to leverage these tailwinds to offer high quality products.

"We believe that our business is well poised to leverage this structural upcycle backed by a significant land bank having high embedded potential, a robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental business, strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation," DLF said.

The company would remain committed to deliver consistent and profitable growth, the statement said.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million sq ft.

The group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segment, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

DLF also has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million sq ft.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).