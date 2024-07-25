DLF profit rises 23 pc to Rs 645.61 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 645.61 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 527 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,729.82 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,521.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation. PTI MJH MR