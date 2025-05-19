DLF profit rises 39 pc in Q4; sales bookings up 44pc to record Rs 21,223 cr in FY25

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd's consolidated net profit jumped by 39 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in the January-March quarter on higher revenue while its sales bookings hit a record Rs 21,223 crore in the whole 2024-25 driven by strong demand for luxury homes.

The company's sales bookings rose 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year, helped by bumper pre-sales in its ultra-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement on Monday.

DLF's net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 1,282.2 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 919.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF's net profit increased to Rs 4,366.82 crore during 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The board approved a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2 each, for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

DLF is India's largest real estate firm in market capitalisation.

"Our development business achieved yet another year of robust and consistent performance, with record new sales booking of Rs 21,223 crore during 2024-25. This marked a year-on-year growth of 44 per cent," the company said in a statement.

The company's latest super-luxury project 'The Dahlias' received encouraging demand and generated Rs 13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the last fiscal, DLF highlighted.

"The humbling response to our latest offering underscores our brand’s strength and our commitment to customer-centricity. This has resulted in the monetization of approximately 39 per cent of the estimated total sales potential of this project within the first year of its launch," the statement said.

DLF said the company has generated a net cash surplus of Rs 5,302 crore during the last fiscal. Consequently, its net cash position at the fiscal end further improved to Rs 6,848 crore.

"We are optimistic about the sustained housing demand for our products and will continue to capitalize on this momentum by introducing calibrated offerings of new products from a strong and well-diversified pipeline," the company said.

The company's share price rose 3 per cent on Monday to close at Rs 737.40 apiece. Its market cap stood at more than Rs 1.82 lakh crore at close on Monday on the BSE.

Since its inception, DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet.

DLF Group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segment including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

The group has an annuity portfolio of over 45 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of the development and sale of residential properties (the Development Business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the Annuity Business). PTI MJH MJH MR