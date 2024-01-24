DLF profit rises 57 pc to Rs 464 crore in December quarter

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 57 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 463.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on the back of higher total income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 294.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,117.40 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 973.89 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest real estate in terms of market capitalisation.