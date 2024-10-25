DLF Q2 profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 1,381.08 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Friday reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,381.08 crore for the quarter ended September 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 622.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 2,180.83 crore during the April-September period of the 2024-25 fiscal from Rs 1,476.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in market capitalisation.