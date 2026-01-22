DLF Q3 profit up 14 pc to Rs 1,203 cr

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,203.36 crore for December quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,058.73 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,479.54 crore during October-December period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,737.47 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest listed real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

It develops housing, office and shopping mall projects. PTI MJH ANU ANU