DLF says ED officials visited its office seeking info related to Supertech probe

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Saturday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials visited its office to seek information related to the investigation in the Supertech case.

Advertisment

The company said it provided all information and documents of transactions relevant to the ED investigation in the matter.

DLF said the transactions were done in the ordinary course of business.

In a regulatory filing, DLF informed that "we would like to inform that a team of officials from the Enforcement Directorate visited our premises seeking information with respect to investigation being conducted in the matter of Supertech." The officials sought details of transactions relevant to the investigation, it added.

Advertisment

"The company extended full cooperation by providing them with all relevant documents in this regard.

"We would like to re-iterate that the said transactions were conducted in the ordinary course of business," DLF said.

DLF said the company has always conducted its businesses in total compliance of the laws of the land and follows the highest standards of compliance and governance.

DLF is the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation. It has a significant presence in the Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu real estate markets. PTI MJH TRB