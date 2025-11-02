DLF sells 221 flats so far in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly Rs 16k cr

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd has so far sold 221 super-luxury flats for nearly Rs 16,000 crore in its ultra-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram on strong demand.

In October last year, DLF launched its 17-acre super-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, comprising 420 apartments and penthouses.

According to its latest investor presentation, DLF Ltd has achieved sales bookings worth Rs 15,818 crore till the September quarter in this sought-after housing project.

In a conference call with analysts, DLF management informed that 221 units have been sold in 'The Dahlias' project till the September quarter. The average price per apartment comes to around Rs 72 crore.

Recently, a Delhi-NCR-based businessman has bought 4 apartments, totalling 35,000 sq ft of super area, for Rs 380 crore in this project.

This super luxury project, which was launched after the success of 'The Camellias' at the same location, was instrumental in DLF Ltd's record sales bookings of Rs 21,223 crore in 2024-25.

Earlier this year, DLF's Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi had given guidance of achieving sales bookings of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore in this fiscal year.

Already, DLF has clocked sales bookings or pre-sales of Rs 15,757 crore during the April-September period of this fiscal against Rs 7,094 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

With the help of existing inventories in 'The Dahlias' project and an upcoming launch in Goa, Tyagi told PTI that the DLF is confident of meeting the annual pre-sales guidance of this fiscal.

On the financial front, DLF Ltd reported a 15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,180.09 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 1,381.22 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,643.04 crore during the July-September period of this fiscal year from Rs 1,975.02 crore a year ago.

Its total income, however, rose to Rs 2,261.80 crore from Rs 2,180.83 crore in the year-ago period on the back of an increase in the other income.

DLF, the country's largest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, noted that the housing sector continues to benefit from a resilient economy, increasing desire towards home ownership and growing demand for branded, credible developers.

"We continue to leverage our high-quality land bank by calibrating our new product offerings to leverage this sustained momentum in line with our guided trajectory," DLF said in a statement after the September quarter results.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet.

The group has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and the sale of residential properties (the development business) and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business). PTI MJH BAL BAL