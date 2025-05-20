Realty major DLF stock climbs after 39% profit jump in Jan-Mar quarter

New Delhi: Shares of realty major DLF ended nearly 3 per cent higher on Tuesday after the firm's consolidated net profit jumped 39 per cent in the January-March quarter.

The stock ended at Rs 753.60, up 2.20 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.18 per cent to Rs 783.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 2.69 per cent to settle at Rs 757.50. Intra-day, it surged 6.13 per cent to Rs 782.90.

In traded volume terms, 13.28 lakh shares of the firm were traded at the BSE and 229.21 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

DLF Ltd's consolidated net profit jumped by 39 per cent to Rs 1,282 crore in the January-March quarter on higher revenue, while its sales bookings hit a record Rs 21,223 crore in the whole 2024-25 driven by strong demand for luxury homes.

The company's sales bookings rose 44 per cent from Rs 14,778 crore in the preceding 2023-24 financial year, helped by bumper pre-sales in its ultra-luxury housing project 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, DLF said in a statement on Monday.

DLF's net profit rose 39 per cent to Rs 1,282.2 crore in the last quarter of FY25, from Rs 919.82 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 3,347.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 2,316.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF's net profit increased to Rs 4,366.82 crore during 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 2,723.53 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 8,995.89 crore in the last fiscal, from Rs 6,958.34 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The board approved a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share, having a face value of Rs 2 each, for 2024-25, subject to shareholders' approval.