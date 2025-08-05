DLF to achieve target of Rs 20K-22K crore pre-sales this fiscal: MD Ashok Tyagi

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd will not face any challenge in meeting its sales bookings target of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore for the current fiscal as the company has already sold housing properties worth Rs 14,000 crore so far, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

In a video conference with market analysts, DLF Ltd Managing Director Ashok Kumar Tyagi said the company in the first four months of this fiscal has already done pre-sales of around Rs 14,000 crore on the back of strong sales in its two new residential projects at Gurugram and Mumbai.

"I do not see any challenge in achieving the annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 20,000-22,000 crore," he asserted.

However, Tyagi told analysts that the company focuses on metrics such as margins and operating cash flow rather than just pre-sales numbers.

On Monday, DLF -- the country's biggest real estate developer in terms of market capitalisation -- reported that sales bookings for the first quarter stood at Rs 11,425 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 78 per cent.

In July, the company was able to completely sell its Mumbai project for Rs 2,300 crore.

DLF reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in the June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 644.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,980.88 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 1,729.82 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million sq ft.

The group has 280 million sq ft of development potential across the residential and commercial segments, including current projects under execution and the identified pipeline.

DLF also has an annuity portfolio of 46 million sq ft.

The company is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (development business) and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business). PTI MJH MJH SHW