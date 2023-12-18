DMF set up in 644 districts for welfare of mining-affected people: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) District Mineral Foundation (DMF) has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Advertisment

States have been empowered to establish District Mineral Foundation to work for the welfare and benefit of persons, and areas affected by mining-related operations.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "DMF has been set up in 644 districts in 23 states." States have also been empowered to frame rules for regulating the working of the District Mineral Foundations.

"To enhance transparency and accountability in DMF... Ministry of Mines has requested the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) to take up special audit of DMF and in response, the CAG has informed that the same has been taken up in the annual audit plan of FY2023-24," the minister said. PTI SID MR