DMRC adds payment feature to its Sarathi app to ease ticket buying

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) In a move to enhance digital convenience and promote cashless commuting, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday added a new payment feature to its 'Sarathi' app to ease ticket buying process for passengers.

'BHIM VEGA', a payment portal powered by BHIM, is a new feature within 'Sarthi' app that allows passengers to make UPI payments for tickets.

The feature has been developed in partnership with NPCI BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL). It enables users to register UPI IDs, link bank accounts or RuPay cards and make secure payments within the app, without redirecting to external gateways, according to a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, DMRC's Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, "Delhi Metro has consistently been at the forefront of digital innovation. With the launch of 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', we are further simplifying daily ticketing for our passengers. One-click, in-app payments will not only save time but also streamline the entire experience. This also reflects our focus on offering a unified digital mobility solution." Lalitha Nataraj, Managing Director and CEO of NBSL, said, "At BHIM, our focus has always been on building simple, secure, and inclusive digital payment experiences. This collaboration with DMRC is a step forward in bringing UPI's convenience directly into the daily lives of millions of commuters." BHIM VEGA ensures faster checkouts, lower transaction failures and enhanced security. The solution is especially suited for services like metro travel, food delivery, and streaming platforms where speed and reliability are critical, it stated.

The Delhi Metro Sarthi app now offers booking for the 'Jai Hind Sound and Light Show' at Red Fort, with two daily shows and no extra convenience fee. It also integrates ticketing with Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), enabling smooth journey planning, it stated.

Further integrations include DTC bus ticketing via ONDC, allowing users to purchase tickets across multiple transport services such as DTC, DMRC, NCRTC and NMRC in a single platform. Passengers can also recharge their Airtel Payments Bank RuPay NCMC cards using various digital modes within the app, it read.

DMRC handles around seven million passenger journeys daily, with more than 70 per cent of commuters already using digital ticketing. The new feature is expected to reduce queues and promote further digital adoption, the statement said. PTI SHB HVA