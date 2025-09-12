DMRC awards contract worth 42 million euros to Alstom

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) French major Alstom on Friday said it has been awarded 10 years contract worth 42.09 million euros by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for comprehensive annual maintenance of Bombardier-make metro trains, associated machines and plants at Badli depot.

Alstom in a statement said under this contract, it will undertake comprehensive annual maintenance to ensure high performance, reliability, and safety of the fleet.

The scope of work includes scheduled and corrective maintenance of trains, maintenance of depot-based machinery and plant systems, and overall housekeeping services for both the trains and the depot at Badli, the statement added.

Alstom said it will bring a strategic edge to metro maintenance for DMRC through its global expertise and advanced predictive analytics with optimised processes and OEM support.

Leveraging data-driven platforms, Alstom will proactively prevent failures, ensuring high fleet reliability and reduced downtime. Its global footprint — over 250 sites and 35,500 vehicles maintained — underscores its reliability, it added.

Commenting on the development, Olivier Loison, Managing Director – Alstom India, said, "With India's urban transit networks rapidly growing and modernising, safeguarding the reliability and longevity of essential assets such as metro trains is more important than ever." PTI BKS HVA