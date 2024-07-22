DMRC ties up with Airtel Payments Bank to offer digital payment solutions

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday said it has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to facilitate a host of digital payment solutions for its commuters.

Under this partnership, the bank will process National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), issued by any other bank, transactions for customers to help them travel on all lines of Delhi metro, including Airport Express line.

"The rights of maintenance and processing of digital payment solutions via the National Common Mobility Card have now been accorded to the Airtel payments bank," DMRC said in a statement.

The efforts are in continuation to introducing more digital ticketing solutions for the convenience of passengers, DMRC added.

The bank will issue these NCMC-enabled cards at metro stations which will enable seamless travel on Delhi metro and on other open loop implemented transport systems across the country, along with retail purchases, ATM and e-commerce transactions.

"This partnership will enable us to offer seamless and hassle-free movement for our daily commuters in the National Capital Region," DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said.

One can use this card across travel segments, including metro, bus, railways, and parking lots with NCMC payments facility, the statement said.

At an event in DMRC's headquarters here, Airtel Payments Bank also launched debit and pre-paid NCMC-enabled cards.

"This collaboration aligns with the nation's vision of One Nation One Card. This takes us one step ahead to serve our customers better with our diverse offerings, and make our services available to a wide range of users," Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said. PTI NIT SHW