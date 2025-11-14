Dollar Ind Q2FY'26 net up 32 pc to Rs 35 crore

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Hosiery major Dollar Industries Limited reported a 32.7 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 35.17 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 26.51 crore in the same period last fiscal, Dollar Industries said in a statement on Friday.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 473.29 crore as against Rs 448.02 crore in the year-ago period, it said.

The company's operating EBITDA surged 23.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 60.31 crore, with margins expanding to 12.8 per cent.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 6.20, compared to Rs 4.67 in Q2 FY25.

The company also announced that the proposed merger of nine promoter group companies into the listed entity will help the company consolidate brand ownership and enhance operational efficiency. PTI BSM RG