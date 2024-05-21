Dollar Industries net profit jumps to Rs 33 crore in Jan-Mar

Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) Dollar Industries Ltd has reported a significant rise in net profit to Rs 33 crore in the quarter to March, compared with Rs 55 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago, owing to higher margins.

The company’s total income during January-March grew 23 per cent to Rs 502 crore, while the EBITDA margin rose by 872 basis points, it said in a release.

For the full financial year 2023-24, its year-on-year net profit increased by 71 per cent to Rs 90 crore.

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share. PTI BSM RBT