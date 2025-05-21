Domestic air passenger traffic grows 8 pc to 143.16 lakh in April

New Delhi, May 21 PTI) Indian airlines flew 143.6 lakh passengers on domestic routes in April, 8.45 per cent more as compared to the year-ago period, amid rising air traffic demand.

In terms of domestic market share, IndiGo topped the list with 64.1 per cent of the pie, followed by Air India Group (27.2 per cent), Akasa Air (5 per cent) and SpiceJet (2.6 per cent), according to the latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2025 were 575.13 lakh as against 523.46 lakh during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 9.87 per cent and monthly growth of 8.45 per cent," DGCA said in its monthly report.

Domestic air passenger traffic was at 143.16 lakh in April compared to 132 lakh in the same period a year ago.

In terms of On Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines -- computed for the four metro airports at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai -- IndiGo's OTP stood at 80.8 per cent while that of Akasa Air and Air India Group was 77.5 per cent and 72.4 per cent, respectively.

The OTP of SpiceJet was at the lowest at 60 per cent, as per the data.