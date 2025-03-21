Domestic air passenger traffic rises 11% to 140.44 lakh in Feb, IndiGo leads with 63.7% market share

Mumbai: India's domestic air passenger traffic increased 11.04 per cent to 140.44 lakh in February over the same month last year, according to monthly traffic data by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The number of domestic passengers flown by the Indian airline in February 2024 was recorded at 126.48 lakh, data show.

During the month under review, IndiGo flew a total of 89.40-lakh passengers with a market share of 63.7 per cent, followed by the Air India Group, which transported 38.30 lakh passengers and chipped away with 27.3 per cent market share.

Air India last year completed consolidation of its airlines business with AIX Connect merging into Air India Express in October and Vistara's merger with Air India on November 11.

The two other major carriers SpiceJet and Akasa Air transported 6.59 lakh and 4.54 lakh passengers, respectively, during the month under review.

While Akasa's market share stood at 4.7 per cent, SpiceJet's share in the total domestic passenger traffic was 3.2 per cent, as per the data.