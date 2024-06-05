Domestic air traffic likely to touch 164 mn in FY25

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) India's domestic air traffic is expected to rise 6 to 8 per cent to 161 to 164 million in the current financial year, according to a report.

Aviation advisory firm CAPA India in a report on Wednesday said international air traffic is projected to jump 9-11 per cent to 75 to 78 million in the fiscal ending March 2025.

The domestic carriers are projected to report consolidated losses in the range of USD 0.4 to 0.6 billion this financial year. The losses are estimated at USD 1.3 to 1.5 billion, excluding IndiGo, which is profitable.

One of the reasons for the losses would be on account of capacity shortage due to the grounding of aircraft.

At present, around 130 planes are grounded due to various reasons, and the number would be about 180, including the aircraft of Go First, it said.

Go First stopped flying last year.

In terms of the total fleet, CAPA India said net inductions are expected to be 84, taking the total number of planes with domestic carriers to 812 at the end of March 2025.

Last fiscal, the fleet count stood at 728.

"Over 1,700 aircraft are on order as of February 2024. The current Indian order book is more than twice the size of the number of aircraft in service. This is by far the highest ratio in the world, reflecting the optimism about future growth," it said.