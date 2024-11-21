Domestic airlines' fleet to touch 1,400 planes in 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Thursday said the number of planes with domestic airlines will increase to 1,400 in the next five years as he highlighted the growth potential of the country's aviation space.

Currently, the fleet is around 800 aircraft and leading carriers IndiGo and Air India have placed significant plane orders.

At a function in the national capital, the secretary also mentioned about the opportunities for women in the aviation sector, including in the drone segment.

In the last 10 years, the number of airports has more than doubled from 74 to 157, Vualnam said.

He also said the number of passengers has doubled to around 22 crore from 11 crore.

The secretary was speaking at the 'Giving Wings to Dreams Awards 2024' hosted by Women in Aviation India in collaboration with the civil aviation ministry.

According to him, the Rs 120-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme was successful and that beneficiary companies have seen their overall turnover rose to Rs 1,400 crore.

The first PLI scheme for drones, introduced in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 120 crore for three financial years starting from 2021-22, has ended. PTI RAM HVA