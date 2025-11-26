Domestic airlines ‘misusing’ FDTL waivers, implement full norms: pilots’ body ALPA-India

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Seeking full implementation of the latest flight duty and rest period norms for the cockpit crew, pilots' body ALPA India on Thursday alleged that the "incomplete" rollout and unwarranted dispensations given by the safety regulator DGCA to the domestic carriers are being used by them as a "loophole" to bypass essential fatigue-mitigation measures.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airlines Pilots Association-India (ALPA) also urged the DGCA to prevent airline operators from altering or reinterpreting the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), under which the latest Flight Duty Limitation Norms have come into force, for commercial convenience.

Various pilots' bodies, including ALPA India, Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), and Air India pilots' associations IPG and ICPA, have long been alleging that the dispensation in the FDTL caters to the commercial interests of domestic airlines at the cost of flight safety.

The latest flight duty time limitation norms, which entail increased weekly rest periods to 48 hours, extension of night hours, and limiting the number of night landings to only two as against six earlier were initially opposed by the domestic airlines, including IndiGo and Tata Group-owned Air India.

But they were subsequently rolled out by the DGCA following the Delhi High Court's directives, albeit after a delay of over one year and in a phased manner and with certain variations to airlines like IndiGo and Air India.

FIP has gone to the extent of filing a contempt plea against the regulator in the Delhi High Court over these variations.

"The intent of the FDTL CAR, as framed by DGCA, is unequivocally centred on enhancing flight safety through adequate rest and scientifically justified duty limitations. However, it is increasingly evident that several operators are interpreting the provisions of the CAR selectively and in a manner that maximises commercial utilisation at the cost of safety," ALPA-India said in the letter to the DGCA.

Such practices, the pilots' body said, dilute the spirit and purpose of the regulation and "compromise" both crew welfare and passenger safety.

Highlighting various issues concerning the FDTL, ALPA India said that any dispensations must only be granted under specific and exceptional circumstances, backed by a detailed safety risk assessment and validated Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) inputs.

It also alleged that several operators have introduced internal manuals, such as "Rostering Policy and Practice (RPP)," which reinterpret FDTL terminology and rules in their own way.

"They are used by rostering teams to alter crew schedules. Many of these provisions fall outside the ambit of the CAR and, in some instances, conflict with it," Alpa India said and recommended that no such document should be allowed without prior DGCA authorisation and inclusion in the operator's FDTL Scheme and Operations Manual.

Besides, the pilots body said that although the CAR mandates the publishing of rosters in advance, operators are frequently changing duties with only 12 hours' notice and without crew consent.

"This defeats the purpose of a published roster and effectively places pilots on perpetual standby," it said and added that any change to a published roster must require explicit crew consent.

Operators are calculating 48 hours of weekly rest literally from FDP completion instead of providing two clear calendar days as intended. This practice undermines the foundational fatigue-protection principles of the CAR.

Moreover, ALPA India said that operators are currently interpreting home base literally as the city of posting/residence, instead of applying the operational intent of the CAR for international wide-body operations.

"This results in significant disparity in rest periods among pilots operating the same long-haul pattern," it said.

The pilots' body also alleged that some operators are misapplying the night-landing limitations specified in the CAR by treating deadheading (DH) sectors as non-operating segments for the purpose of calculating the maximum permissible number of night landings within an FDP.

"This practice artificially reduces the recorded number of landings and undermines the fatigue-protection intent of the Civil Aviation Requirement," it stated.

Alleging that some operators provide the 10-hour buffer only after privileged (annual) leave and exclude other forms of leave, ALPA India recommended that this buffer must apply uniformly to all forms of leave -annual, casual, emergency, and sick leave.

In the letter, it has also sought from the DGCA standardisation of rest, roster, and home-base interpretations to ensure safety and fairness across the industry and issuing clarifications or directives wherever necessary to prevent further "misuse" of CAR wordings. PTI IAS MR