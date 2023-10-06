Domestic D2C market to reach gross merchandise value of USD 35 bn by 2027: Redseer

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The domestic direct-to-consumer market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 40 per cent to hit a gross merchandise value of USD 35 billion by 2027, a report said Friday.

Advertisment

One of the direct benefactors of the domestic direct-to-consumer (D2C) market growth is third-party logistics providers (3PLs), the Redseer Strategy Consultants report said.

By 2027, the Indian D2C market is projected to grow to a GMV of USD 30-35 billion and up to 3 billion shipments, the report said.

"The report highlights that the journey of Indian D2C brands is nascent. With brand creation getting easier and incentivised, the Indian D2C market is projected to be a GMV of USD 30-35 billion by 2027. This is a CAGR of around 40 per cent for 2022-27...," it said.

Among the 3PL players, Delhivery, followed by Bluedart, stands out as the preferred partner by brands looking for superior tech, and quick and reliable delivery across a larger set of pin codes, the report noted.

Further players like Shadowfax and Xpressbees are used by brands where low-cost shipping is a primary criterion, with Shadowfax's reach being more metro-focused. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL