Domestic, int'l airlines showing large interest in Noida airport: CEO Christoph Schnellmann

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Domestic and international airlines have expressed a large interest for Noida airport, which is expected to be operational by the end of April 2025.

The Noida International Airport, which will have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers in the first phase, is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL).

YIAPL and Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann told PTI on Thursday that there was a large interest from domestic and international carriers for the airport.

The airport was initially expected to be operational in September this year.

"There is a large interest from domestic carriers serving domestic and international destinations as well as from international carriers for Noida as a destination," Schnellmann said.

Domestic airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air have entered into agreements with the Noida International Airport.

Airport officials on Thursday said most of the work of the runway is complete.

In the first phase, the airport will have one terminal, one runway, 10 aerobridges and 25 parking stands.

YIAPL is wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.