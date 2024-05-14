Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 1.3% at 3,35,629 units in April: SIAM

New Delhi: Passenger vehicles wholesales in India rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to 3,35,629 units in April, automobile industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

The passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,31,278 units in April 2023.

As per the data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales rose 31 per cent to 17,51,393 units last month, as compared to 13,38,588 units in April last year.

Three-wheeler wholesales rose 14.5 per cent to 49,116 units last month, as against 42,885 units in April 2023.