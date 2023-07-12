Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rise 2% in June: SIAM

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales witnessed a 2 per cent year-on-year rise in June to 3,27,497 units, industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

Passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers in June 2022 stood at 3,20,985 units.

Total two-wheeler sales rose by 2 per cent to 13,30,826 units last month, as against 13,08,764 units in the year-ago period, SIAM stated.

Total three-wheeler wholesales saw a nearly two-fold jump in sales to 53,019 units in June, as compared to 26,701 units in June 2022, it added.