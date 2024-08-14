Domestic PV wholesales dip 2.5% at 3,41,510 units in July: SIAM

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined 2.5 per cent year-on-year to 3,41,510 units in July, automobile industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.

The overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,50,355 units in July 2023.

As per the data issued by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler wholesales grew by 12.5 per cent to 14,41,694 units last month, as compared to 12,82,054 units in July 2023.

Three-wheeler wholesales also rose 5.1 per cent to 59,073 units, from 56,204 units in July last year.