Domestic RE sector makes 'notable contribution' to global workforce: Report

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The domestic renewable energy has made a 'notable contribution' to the global renewable energy workforce which has grown to 16.2 million, a report has said.

According to the 2024 Annual Review by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the total number of jobs in India's renewable energy sector reached an estimated 1.02 million mark in 2023.

"The global renewable energy workforce grew to 16.2 million, up from 13.7 million in 2022, with India making a notable contribution to this rise," the report developed in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO), said.

Hydropower was the largest employer in the renewable sector in India, providing around 4,53,000 jobs, and accounting for 20 per cent of the global total, second only to China.

The solar PV sector in India employed about 3,18,600 people in both on-grid and off-grid systems.

The study examines the global landscape of renewable energy technologies and analyzes employment across different countries, including India.

The Indian wind sector provided employment to approximately 52,200 people in 2023, the report said.

It assesses public and private sector policies influencing job creation, such as those related to renewable energy deployment, industrial growth, skill development, and labour market initiatives.

Although detailed information on education, skill requirements, and workforce attributes in renewable energy remains limited, the series emphasizes the need for decent work to ensure a fair and inclusive energy transition.

As renewable energy continues to grow in India, it is not only boosting the economy but also creating sustainable livelihoods for millions.

The sector plays a vital role in shaping a greener future, supporting India's journey toward energy independence and environmental sustainability while opening up new avenues for employment across the country.