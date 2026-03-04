Don't be swayed by 'misinformation campaign' by opposition on fuel shortage, price hike: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday alleged that some sections in the opposition are running a "misinformation campaign" to create panic through claims of fuel shortages and price spikes amid a "war-like situation" in West Asia, and asked people not to be swayed by it.

The ruling party asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has ensured that people in India are protected from supply shocks and runaway fuel inflation, despite "global instability".

"Amid the war-like situation in West Asia, sections of the opposition are running a misinformation campaign to create panic around fuel shortages and price spikes. There is no need to be swayed," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a post on X.

Malviya said India has built a "resilient, diversified and forward-looking" energy security framework over the past decade.

With India importing nearly 88 per cent of its crude oil, energy security is central to macroeconomic stability, the BJP leader said.

"Recognising risks from wars, sanctions, supply disruptions and price shocks, the government adopted a strategy based on the energy 'trilemma' -- availability, affordability and sustainability," he added. PTI PK RT RT