Don't let self-doubt hold you back: Google India head's leadership mantra for women techies

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) If you're a woman professional in the tech industry aiming for a leadership role, take this advice from Preeti Lobana, the newly-appointed Country Manager and Vice President of Google India: Keep a clear focus on your goals, build the essential skills, seek out mentors and allies, and don't let self-doubt hold you back.

According to estimates by Nasscom, women make up approximately 36 per cent of the 5.8 million strong tech workforce in India, with nearly 40 per cent representation at the entry level.

However, at the highest leadership positions, this figure drops significantly to around five per cent, as per Nasscom.

Lobana emphasised the power of unwavering focus on goals, the importance of continuously building essential skills, as she exhorts women to ignore the "voice of doubt" and embrace their potential fearlessly.

Her message: With determination and the right support, no barrier is too high.

"For any gender, the funnel gets narrower as you get to leadership, and it's a harder challenge for women, it is about having clarity on where you want to go and building on your skills, having the right allies, sponsors, mentors, having that personal 'board of directors'," she said.

Recounting her own journey, Lobana said her support group of allies and mentors and sponsors played an important role in her career progression.

"I know that there are moments of self-doubt, a lot of women I have spoken to and I mentor, and I've had mentors as well...(doubts like) can I do it? Am I up to it? It is all about making sure that you are ignoring that voice of doubt or the burden that others place. You just be clear on where you're going, making sure that you have clarity, and what are the skill sets that are required, what are the leadership skills that are required, and then having a strong scaffolding," she said.

In her own work life, Lobana said, she received support from her mentors and family.

"I mean, in my journey, frankly, a lot of allies, mentors and sponsors have played a role as well as people at home who support. So keep going and don't let any self-doubt or others' doubts hold you back," she advises.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President at Nasscom says women leaders in the technology sector, while low, are witnessing an uptick led by Global Capability Centre (GCC) momentum.

"For the first time, one-third of the Nasscom Executive Council is represented by women leaders across diverse companies," she said.

More women role models, focused interventions to address the leaking pipeline and mentorship and enablement programs led by companies and Nasscom are key steps to address this systemic gap, Gupta added. PTI MBI DR