Don't worry about geopolitics, focus on clear strategies to develop chip ecosystem: Semi to India

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Geopolitics has created problems related to tariffs and export restrictions, but India should focus on clear strategies and execute them to develop the chip ecosystem, a top official of Semi said on Wednesday.

The President and CEO of global semiconductor industry association Semi, Ajit Manocha, at the IESA Vision Summit 2026 said that around 150 wafer fabrication plants will be set up across the world by 2030 which includes only one fab in India.

He said that this development sends out a message to think about measures to get more fabs or chip manufacturing units in India.

Manocha said that geopolitics has led to some restrictions but India needs to just have clear strategies and focus on executing them.

"Geopolitical issues are creating problems with tariffs and some export restrictions and so on. But the business is still going on very well. It's probably more of a cost issue than anything else right now because of tariffs. my advice is that instead of just worrying about geopolitical issues, have a clear strategy and execute," Manocha said.

He was replying to a question on geopolitics and its potential impact on supply chain of companies setting up a fab in India.

Manocha said that the government has done its work, and it is time for the industry to respond with its plans.