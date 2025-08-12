Don't worry about US tariffs, will explore new markets: Agriculture Minister Chouhan to farmers

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday asked farmers "not to worry" about the current "testing times" due to higher US tariffs, saying the huge Indian market will explore new geographies for exporting farm produce.

Asserting that India has taken a clear stand, Chouhan said what Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said recently -- that "he will not compromise the interests of the country's farmers even if he has to pay a heavy price" -- is "India's voice and Indian farmers' voice".

The US has raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, even as the two nations discuss a bilateral trade deal. The trade deal has been stuck over the US demand for greater access to India's agricultural and dairy market.

"Farmers, don't worry. Let's see what will happen. We are a country of 140 crore people. There will be a little bit of difficulty but we will see. We will explore new markets. India is such a big market, it will be consumed here itself," he said, addressing a group of farmer leaders at the Pusa complex here.

The US population is only 30 crore, while that of Europe is 50 crore. "India's 140 crore population is not a weakness but our strength," he said, adding that "this is our testing time and we need not bow down (before the US)".

"Koi jukne ka kaam nahi hai. Samjauta barabari pe hota hai. Thode humare, thode tumhare (There is no need to bow down. The agreement should be between equals with give and take)," he said.

The minister further noted that the US should keep the agriculture sector aside as there is no "fair comparison" in the scale of farm operations and farm holdings between India and the US.

Even the cost of production per hectare is lower in the US due to use of genetically modified and other technologies when compared to India.

The minister said US farmers have a farm holding size of 10,000-15,000 hectares, while Indian farmers have less than 3 acres. The US wants to push its soybean, corn, wheat, and other items.

"If it reaches here freely, it would lead to a further drop in local prices. Where would our farmers go then? Therefore, it was decided that whatever may happen, farmers' interests will not be compromised at any cost," he said.

The minister also called upon farmers to buy local (swadeshi) products instead of imported ones and appealed to them to adopt the "swadeshi mantra" and run a movement in rural India.

Chouhan also reiterated that the government will only allow the sale of scientifically tested biostimulants and will take stringent action against production and distribution of fake and spurious crop inputs like seeds, pesticides and fertilisers. PTI LUX NKD TRB