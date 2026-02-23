DoT asks Noida Airport to allow RoW access to telcos for setting up infrastructure

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The telecom department has written to Noida International Airport asking it to take necessary steps to enable installation of telecom infrastructure by private operators, as it cited the Telecom Act and other rules under which the airport qualifies as a 'public entity'.

The Telecom Act, alongside Telecom (Right of Way) Rules, offers a statutory framework for the grant of Right of Way permissions to facility providers, including licenced telecom service providers for the establishment, operation and maintenance of telecom networks, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said in its letter addressed to Noida International Airport.

The provisions mandate non-discriminatory, fair and transparent processing of Right of Way applications within prescribed timelines and conditions.

"...you are requested to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Telecom Act 2023 and the Telecom (Right of Way) Rules 2024, while processing applications for grant of RoW permissions within your premises, and to take necessary action to facilitate establishment of telecom infrastructure in accordance with the statutory framework," DoT said in the letter dated February 19, 2026.

In telecom parlance, Right of Way (RoW) refers to the rules and rights with regard to the deployment and operation of telecom infrastructure by service providers on public and private property.

When contacted, Noida International Airport said it is committed to providing reliable, seamless, and future-ready digital connectivity for all passengers and partners across the airport campus.

"Common-use telecom infrastructure is available to all telecom service providers (TSPs) on a non-discriminatory basis, and we welcome all TSPs to deploy their services at the airport. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has already deployed its network using this infrastructure, and its cellular services are now available across the airport," it said in a statement.

"Our priority remains delivering state-of-the-art connectivity for all airport users, including 5G services, throughout Noida International Airport. To this end, we are in regular contact and correspondence with DoT and all TSPs."