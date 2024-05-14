DoT cautions against fake calls threatening disconnection

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications has cautioned citizens against fake calls threatening disconnection of their mobile connection.

The DoT had earlier issued an advisory about WhatsApp calls from foreign-origin mobile numbers, starting with code like +92 etc, impersonating government officials and duping the people.

"DoT has issued an advisory to citizens not to take fake calls being received by the citizens wherein callers are threatening to disconnect their mobile numbers or their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities," DoT said in a release on Tuesday.

The advisory said that cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten or steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds.

"The DoT/TRAI does not authorise anyone to make such call on its behalf and has advised people to stay vigilant and report such fraud communications at 'Chakshu' Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal," the statement said.

The DoT also advised citizens to report at cyber-crime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in portal in case of already a victim of cyber-crime or financial fraud.

DoT has deactivated 700 SMS content templates blacklisted after it found that they were linked to cyber crimes.

"10,834 suspected mobile numbers flagged for re-verification to the telecom operators out of which 8272 mobile connections disconnected failing re-verification till April 30, 2024," the statement said.

The government has blocked 1.86 lakh mobile handsets blocked on pan India basis for involvement in cybercrime/financial frauds, the statement said. PTI PRS MR