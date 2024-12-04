DoT seeks views from Trai on allocation of satellite spectrum: MoS

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought views on norms for allocating satellite spectrum from sector regulator Trai, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The government has decided to allocate spectrum for satellite communication services through an administrative mechanism while telecom operators are required to purchase the radiowaves through auction.

Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that spectrum assigned administratively are also chargeable and hence contribute to revenue.

"DoT has sought recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment including spectrum pricing in respect of licensees intending to provide satellite-based communication services while accounting for level-playing field with terrestrial access services," Sekhar said.

Trai is in process of finalising recommendation for allocation of satellite spectrum.

Telecom operators have contested Trai's consultation paper, saying it does not address DoT's view of providing a level-playing field to terrestrial services with satellite communication services. PTI PRS PRS ANU ANU