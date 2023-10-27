DoT selects IIT Mandi to host 5G use-case lab

Shimla/Mandi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has selected the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi to host a 5G use-case lab, a release issued by the IIT said on Friday.

This lab will be set up by the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) and facilitate the development and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals.

The DoT officially awarded the 5G use-case lab to SCEE, IIT Mandi, on Friday at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the release said.

The 5G use-case lab will be to build competencies and engagement in 5G technologies among students and the academic fraternity to enable projects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels using the 5G environment, the release said.

The facility will also encourage academia-industry engagement to ideate and develop 5G use cases, provide local access to 5G tests, set up for startups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and make Indian academia and startup ecosystem 6G ready.

The 5G use-case lab will explore applications of 5G technologies in areas spanning e-healthcare, smart cities, and next-generation communication. PTI BPL BAL BAL