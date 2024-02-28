DoT, telcos officials get training on standards process ahead of global telecom meet in India

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) UN telecom body ITU and state-run NICF conducted a workshop for the Department of Telecom officials and telecom industry representatives on the process for shaping up the country's proposals into global standards, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The two-day workshop on "Bridging the Standardization Gap (BSG) on Effectiveness in Standardization" was conducted in Geneva ahead of the first-ever global meet World Telecom Standardization Assembly (WTSA) to be hosted by India.

While India is a large data producer and consumer of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services, standardisation activities are at present dominated by China and the West.

Ahead of WTSA 2024, there is an immediate need to build the capacity of Indian bureaucrats, private sector and academia to contribute towards global ICT standards.

The workshop by the National Institute of Communication Finance (NICF) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretariat concluded with a brief overview of the WTSA-24 which is being hosted in Delhi from October 14-24, 2024.

The participation aspects and various stages of writing contributions including drafting, submitting, gaining support and final approval were discussed at the workshop, the statement said.

The participants were trained on identifying objectives in the standards making process, making interventions in the Study Group meetings, roleplay exercises, simulation sessions and how to become leaders in the standards development process. The final session imparted training on advancing the understanding of the participants on effective contributions writing, negotiating the contributions and role plays. PTI PRS MR MR