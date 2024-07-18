DoT unveils scheme for reimbursement of testing, certification charges

New Delhi, July 18 (PTI) The Telecom Department on Thursday launched a scheme for reimbursement of testing and certification charges for startups as well as micro and small enterprises.

The announcement was made at an event here to unveil the theme of India Mobile Congress 2024, which is scheduled to be held in October.

Announcing the new initiative, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the launch of the initiative for MSMEs "a seminal moment".

"In a startup environment, where every cent counts, Government has committed to stand with MSMEs and startups not only help with process of certification but also financially stand by them", Scindia said. PTI MBI MR