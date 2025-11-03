DoT's CGCA wing rolls out campaign for pensioners' digital life certificate activation

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Pension handling arm of the Department of Telecom, CGCA has started a month-long campaign to provide support for digital life certificates to retired employees.

The digital life certificate (DLC) helps retired employees verify themselves online instead of coming to office physically for verification every year.

"In November 2025, as a part of Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign 4.0, our office of CGCA through its CCA (Controller of Communication Accounts) offices will organize 320 dedicated camps across 171 cities -- a 42 per cent increase in number of camps over last year -- ensuring every pensioner receives comprehensive support and achieves 100 per cent digital life certificate submission," Controller General of Communication Accounts, Vandana Gupta, said.

The campaign is an initiative is led by the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare and a collaboration involving the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), 19 pension disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), UIDAI, and the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

The campaign specifically targets about 22,300 pensioners whose digital life certificates are set to expire in November 2025.

CGCA collectively handles pensions for 3,99,470 retired employees, including those of MTNL.

"The Office of Principal CCA Delhi is conducting 15 pensioner outreach camps in the month of November across Delhi-NCR to ensure every pensioner completes their Digital Life Certificate with ease and support," Principal CCA Ashish Joshi said.

The department disburses pensions worth Rs 1,214 crore on an average every month.

The department is also implementing additional welfare initiatives for pensioners, including health camps, ayurveda camps, yoga sessions, and cybersecurity awareness campaigns. PTI PRS TRB TRB