Doubling down on UK: Microsoft chief Satya Nadella during Trump State Visit

London, Sep 17 (PTI) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on Wednesday that the American tech giant is “doubling down” on investments in Britain as President Donald Trump began his State Visit with the announcement of a US-UK Tech Prosperity Deal, focused on developing fast-growing technologies such as AI, quantum, and nuclear.

Trump, who stayed overnight at the US Ambassador’s Winfield House residence in central London before the pomp and pageantry of his royal welcome at Windsor Castle, had a phone conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their formal talks on Thursday.

The visit opened with a string of investment deals dubbed a “generational step change” to commit joint resources and expertise into emerging technologies for both countries.

“We’re committed to creating new opportunity for people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic, and to ensuring America remains a trusted and reliable tech partner for the United Kingdom,” Nadella, the Indian-American Microsoft chief, said in an official statement.

“That is why we are doubling down on our investment in the UK, investing more than 30 billion dollars over four years, including building the country’s largest supercomputer,” he said.

Besides Microsoft, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and CoreWeave are among the American tech majors to have committed a combined 31 billion pounds to boost the UK’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, from data centres to computer chips.

“This Tech Prosperity Deal marks a generational step change in our relationship with the US, shaping the futures of millions of people on both sides of the Atlantic, and delivering growth, security and opportunity up and down the country,” said Starmer.

“By teaming up with world-class companies from both the UK and US, we’re laying the foundations for a future where together we are world leaders in the technology of tomorrow, creating highly skilled jobs, putting more money in people’s pockets and ensuring this partnership benefits every corner of the United Kingdom,” he said.

Building new AI models for life-changing breakthroughs such as treatments for those suffering from cancer or rare and chronic diseases and shared priorities like fusion energy are among the areas set to benefit from the new tech pact.

“This is a vote of confidence in Britain’s booming AI sector – building on British success stories such as Arm, Wayve and Google Deepmind – that will boost growth and deliver tens of thousands of skilled jobs,” said UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall in a statement.

A new AI Growth Zone is expected to host some of the initial deployment of OpenAI’s Stargate UK project at Cobalt Park as part of the agreement.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said: “The UK has been a longstanding pioneer of AI, and is now home to world-class researchers, millions of ChatGPT users, and a government that quickly recognised the potential of this technology.

“Stargate UK builds on this foundation to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, improve productivity, and drive economic growth. This partnership reflects our shared vision that with the right infrastructure in place, AI can expand opportunity for people and businesses across the UK.” The tech pact sets the stage as King Charles III hosts Trump at his royal castle in Berkshire, complete with a gilded carriage procession, guard of honour and State Banquet.

The visit has been closely choreographed to impress the US President, who is unlikely to witness the protests planned on the streets of London and Windsor.

Four men, aged between 36 and 60, were arrested on Tuesday night after images of Trump and convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the Windsor Castle walls.

"We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested," the local Thames Valley Police said.