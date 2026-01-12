Doubling screen count in 5 years can generate 1.25 lakh jobs, add Rs 950 cr tax for govt: Report

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Indian film exhibition industry can generate 1.25 lakh jobs and contribute an additional tax of Rs 950 crore for the government exchequer by doubling the screen count in the country in the next five years, according to a joint report.

However, the number of cinema screens in India has seen a marginal increase from 9,527 in 2019 to 9,927 in 2024, said a joint report from Multiplex Association of India and E&Y.

Moreover, India's filmed entertainment revenues have fallen 2 per cent from their peak in 2019, decreasing from Rs 19,100 crore to Rs 18,746 crore in 2024.

It had suggested "increasing India's screen count to 20,000" helped by measures such as tax holidays to new screens set up in 19,000 pin codes where there are currently no screens.

It has recommended deregulating the cinema exhibition industry in terms of ticket pricing, akin to the hospitality sector and grant the exhibition segment industry status so that electricity, which is a key cost, can be paid at industrial tariffs, rather than higher retail rates.

The report also recommended permitting alternate use of theatres to take advantage of the massive growth in live events, MICE and experiences and also to permit 24x7 operation of cinema infrastructure to enable increased monetisation.

According to the report, screens per million of the population has fallen from 7.6 in 2018 to 6.8 in 2024. This also compare unfavorably with other large content production economies like the US (109 screens/ million), UK (66 screens/million) and China (64 screens/million).

Moreover, the industry is also facing challenges such as shortening of theatrical window period.

"Theatrical window of 90 days before the release of a film on OTT was a pre-pandemic norm, but has reduced to four to eight weeks in 2024," it said. PTI KRH TRB