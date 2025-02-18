DP World appoints Suresh Ramani as Chief Commercial Officer for Subcontinent

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Global logistics operator DP World has appointed Suresh Ramani as Chief Commercial Officer for the logistics division in the Subcontinent, the company said on Tuesday.

With over three decades of expertise spanning critical business functions of sales, business development, product development, operations, and managing P&L, Ramani has worked across India, with experience in working with the Middle East and African markets, DP World said.

His broad expertise across diverse industries and business functions will be significant to DP World's aspirations in the logistics industry, it added.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, integrated logistics solutions are essential for future success, the company said, adding Ramani's appointment aligns with its commitment towards enabling resilient and optimized supply chains.

The Dubai-based company DP World's India network includes five container freight stations, three free trade zones (in Nhava Sheva, Chennai, and Cochin), and seven rail-linked multimodal terminals.

It also provides temperature-controlled warehousing and transport, supported by five million square feet of warehousing space besides over 100 owned rakes and over 16,000 containers, as per the company.