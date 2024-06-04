DP World begins operations of Cochin Economic Zone

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World on Tuesday said it commenced operations of Cochin Economic Zone, its third such facility in India, which would provide enhanced supply chain solutions to enterprises engaged in global trade.

Spread across 75,000 square feet, the new facility is Kerala's first free trade warehousing zone (FTWZ) strategically located within the Cochin Port premise of the Vallarpadam terminal. This is the third economic zone which seamlessly integrates with the company's strategic multimodal logistics network, DP World said in a statement.

DP World operates two more economic zones in India -- the Nhava Sheva Business Park (NSBP) in Mumbai and the Integrated Chennai Business Park (ICBP) in Chennai.

Cochin Economic Zone significantly enhances Cochin Port's capabilities as it is the first transhipment terminal in India, the company said, adding that with 67 value-added services seamlessly integrated, it gives an advantage to businesses in their supply chain operations.

"Our aim in establishing economic zones is to enhance global trade opportunities by streamlining supply chains, resulting in cost savings and seamless connectivity. Our integrated solution in Cochin provides value-added services, linking ports to the wider supply chain through multimodal connectivity," said Ranjit Ray, Senior Vice President - Economic Zones Middle East, North Africa, and Subcontinent at DP World.

He said the new facility will not only support export-import (EXIM)-oriented businesses but also open doors for global companies to enter the Indian market.

Besides providing connectivity via three national highways -- NH 66 to Mumbai, NH 544 to Salem and Coimbatore, and NH 85 to Rameswaram via Madurai -- the facility offers convenient rail access within the port premises, the company said.

With Cochin airport located approximately 35 kilometers from the facility, businesses operating within the economic zone benefit from enhanced connectivity, it added. PTI IAS HVA