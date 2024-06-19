DP World Chennai Economic Zone receives platinum certification from IGBC

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions DP World has received the Platinum certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its Chennai Economic zone.

The rating by the IGBC recognises outstanding green design, construction and operations with the Platinum rating being the highest standard, globally, DP World said in a statement here on Wednesday.

Commenting on the recognition from IGBC, DP World Senior Vice President - Economic Zones, Middle East, North Africa and Subcontinent Ranjit Ray said, "we are honoured to receive the IGBC Platinum Certification for the second time. This achievement reflects our commitment to sustainable practices and excellence in our operations." DP World has built a state-of-the-art Free Trade Warehouse Zone in Chennai near Kattupalli, Ennore and Chennai Ports. The warehouses feature charging points for electric vehicles and has a 1 MW solar panel installation, which meet about 40 per cent of the power requirement of the Free Trade Warehouse Zone.

DP World Nhava Sheva Business Park, Maharashtra was the first free trade zone to receive the Platinum Certification from the Indian Green Building Cuncil earlier this year, it added. PTI VIJ ROH