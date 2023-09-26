DP World Chennai hosts inaugural call for Far East India Express service

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) The Far East India Express service berthed at the terminal of DP World Chennai, during its maiden voyage, the global end-to-end logistics provider said on Tuesday.

Far East India Express (FIX1) is the first ever service to establish a direct shipping service between Chennai and China which would reduce transit time by eight days.

The Far East India Express service comprises a collaborative endeavour involving four consortium partners with Sinotrans deploying two vessels and one vessel each by TS Line, Sealead and SITC, DP World Chennai said in a company statement here.

"The launch of the Far East India Express (FIX1) service marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to reshape global trade connectivity. This pioneering initiative not only strengthens the ties between India and East Asia, but also underscores our commitment to enhancing supply chain efficiencies, reducing transit times," DP World Subcontinent and MENA region, COO Ports and Terminal, Ravinder Johal said.

The FIX1 service would be the third weekly service to sail from DP World Chennai to the East region.

Key beneficiaries include clusters of micro, small and medium enterprises, across South and Eastern states of the country, the release added.