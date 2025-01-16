DP World Cochin posts 17 pc growth in cargo handling last year

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Logistics major DP World on Thursday said it has registered a growth of 17 per cent in cargo handling in 2024 compared to the previous year at its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Cochin.
DP World Cochin achieved its all-time high volume in 2024 by handling 8,40,564 TEUs, the company said in a statement DP World Cochin introduced new Ship-to-Shore cranes, e-RTGs, and expanded yard space, boosting the terminal's total capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs a year in 2024, positioning it as one of the largest terminals in South & East India, it said.
According to the statement, the electrification of all yard equipment minimises the carbon footprint of cargo movement through the terminal, giving customers a competitive edge on sustainability in their supply chain.
In 2024, the terminal handled approximately 657 vessel calls.
Additionally, the statement said it managed its largest-ever single vessel exchange of 6,157 TEUs with the MSC Aurora.
"DP World Cochin will remain a crucial hub for regional trade, driving economic growth and strengthening global market connections," Praveen Joseph, CEO of DP World Ports & Terminals, Cochin, said. PTI BKS SHW