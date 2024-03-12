DP World Cochin's ICTT records 38 pc volume growth in cargo handling in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Logistics major DP World on Tuesday said its International Container Transshipment Terminal at Cochin registered 38 per cent volume growth in cargo handling to 75,141 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in February 2024.

DP World, in a statement, said Cochin connects close to 50 per cent of EXIM cargo directly to the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean through mainline services.

Speaking on the International Container Transshipment Terminal’s performance, DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Joseph said the achievement of this important milestone immediately after the expansion of the terminal's capacity.

International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) recently commissioned two state-of-the-art STS (ship-to-shore) Mega Max cranes that can handle up to a width of 25 container rows.

Since its inception in 2011, ICTT has managed a cumulative volume of 6.9 million TEUs. PTI BKS BKS BAL BAL