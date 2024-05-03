DP World commences warehousing operations from Loutolim facility in Goa

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Global logistics operator DP World on Friday said it has commenced warehousing operations from its newly setup facility in Loutolim, Goa.

The 27,512 sq ft Grade-A warehousing facility has three operating docks and 2,620 pallet positions and is fully-equipped to handle and store chemical products, the company said.

The facility is located 31 km from the Mormugaon Port, 23 km from the Dabolim airport and 25 km from Panjim city.

It provides seamless connectivity to the Goa-Bangalore-Pune highway and also provides storage and handling facilities for chemicals and healthcare cargo, DP World said.

"This facility enabled with advanced warehouse management systems will serve as a pivotal hub, providing customers with links to multiple markets within the country, thereby driving trade growth at local and national level," said Anoop Chauhan, Head - Contract Logistics & Cold Chain Solutions DP World Subcontinent said.

This facility adds to DP World's warehousing network of over 5-million sq. ft. in India, strategically spread across more than 60 locations, the company said.

The new warehouse will benefit chemical goods traders in Goa by providing them with customizable storage solutions, among others, it said. PTI IAS DRR